Bounty Killer sends love to his ‘queen’ Claudia Hybrid on birthday

Bounty Killer sends love to his ‘queen’ Claudia Hybrid on birthdaySunday, September 27, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Bounty Killer has shown some birthday love to his â€œqueenâ€, Claudia Hybrid, who is celebrating her birthday today.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, the â€˜Grung Gaadâ€™ shared, â€œAll hail the Queen endless blessings peace love and prosperity growth dreams foals aspirations and inspirational divine thinking and thoughts my lovely darlingâ€
The â€˜Warlordâ€™, in showing a softer side, continued â€œhave urself a wonderful auspicious day I Love You Mamiâ€, complemented by several heart, celebratory and champagne emojis.
Claudia replied to the post with â€œThank you my King u are the wind beneath my wingsâ€, adding for good measure â€œI Love and appreciate u so muchâ€.
The show of love was met with great appreciation by fans and artiste alike, including Pamputtae.
The two have been together for more than a decade, with Bounty posting a picture of the two of them at his 48th birthday party back in June.
