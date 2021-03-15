Bounty Killer shows support to Mavado after mom’s passing

Bounty Killer shows support to Mavado after mom’s passingMonday, March 15, 2021
If there is a silver lining in death, it would be that it sometimes serves to bring the people left behind closer.
After years of a widening bridge between dancehall veteran Bounty Killer, and former Alliance member Mavado, the death of the latter’s mom has Bounty Killer reaching out to him.
“Jah know star I just want to send my deepest sympathy and condolences to @mavadogully and his family on the passing of his mom. Despite our situation but I know the void and emptiness cause by the loss of a mom it’s a very sad street that we all have to trod one day prayers goes out stay strong,” he wrote on Instagram.
Mavado’s mom, Elizabeth Gordon, passed away at a hospital in Kingston on Thursday (March 11).
Mavado has penned heartfelt messages to her since her passing, describing her as his “best friend”.
