Bounty Killer takes jab at Mr. Lexx

It seems that some recent comments that were made by dancehall artiste Mr. Lexx did not do down too well with fellow artiste Bounty Killer, and the ‘Warlord’ has clapped back.

Killer took to Instagram to celebrate the ongoing success of the DJ Khaled produced track ‘Where You Come From’, which features himself and fellow dancehall stars Buju Banton, Capleton and Barrington Levy.

While celebrating the success, he also sought to hit out against persons who talked negatively about DJ Khaled and the songs that were forthcoming.

“Who did say it wasn’t gonna hit r–scl–th ya now 1.4m in barely two days and #2 trending some little men going to have serious menstrual pain all over again” in what many people believe was directed squarely at Mr. Lexx.

Mr. Lexx had taken a jab at DJ Khaled, by writing on Twitter about the seeming insistence of the American mega producer to work with a select group of Jamaican artistes, and that the songs that came from it are not hits.

“Dear DJ Khaled, just letting you know they’re a lot more artistes in Jamaica #Respectfully” he wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

He later followed up with “every time Khaled come ya a di same artiste dem him use and di song dem na hit. Kmt yea I said it” is a tweet that has also since been deleted.

However, it seems like Bounty Killer and DJ Khaled have had the last laugh as the song continues to do quite well on the various streaming platforms, having registered over three million views on YouTube in just four days.