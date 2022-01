Bounty Killer thinks Spice is a supermom

By now, many of us are aware of how proud Spice is of her single mother journey, and we can’t get enough her kids-Nicholas and Nicholatoy on our timeline.

The self-proclaimed ‘Queen of the Dancehall’ posted a photo with her and her children on her Instagram recently, and wrote; “Proud single mother of 2 Ÿ˜Â @official.nicho @toytoyandnicho I do everything on my own with no complains Ÿ’ªŸ¿ Thank you Jesus for having my back Ÿ™Ÿ¾ I Love my kids with all I gotŸ˜.â€

And guess who was in the comments, praising Spice? Dancehall veteran, Bounty Killer. “Supermom, keep up the great works,†he wrote.

And he wasn’t the only one who thought so. “Your beautiful kid are amazing,†one person wrote.

“Strong leo mom,†another wrote.