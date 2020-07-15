Bounty Killer thinks Spice is a supermom

Bounty Killer thinks Spice is a supermomWednesday, July 15, 2020
|
By now, many of us are aware of how proud Spice is of her single mother journey, and we canâ€™t get enough her kids-Nicholas and Nicholatoy on our timeline.
The self-proclaimed â€˜Queen of the Dancehallâ€™ posted a photo with her and her children on her Instagram recently, and wrote; â€œProud single mother of 2 Ÿ˜Â @official.nichoÂ @toytoyandnichoÂ I do everything on my own with no complains Ÿ’ªŸ¿ Thank you Jesus for having my back Ÿ™Ÿ¾ I Love my kids with all I gotŸ˜.â€
And guess who was in the comments, praising Spice? Dancehall veteran, Bounty Killer. â€œSupermom, keep up the great works,â€ he wrote.
And he wasnâ€™t the only one who thought so. â€œYour beautiful kid are amazing,â€ one person wrote.
â€œStrong leo mom,â€ another wrote.
