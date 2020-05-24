Review: Bounty Killer Verzuz Beenie Man, but Jamaica won

Charles Darwinâ€™s theory of evolution by

natural selection long predated the days of the classic 90s-style sound clash,

but the concept applies: artistes best adapted to the musical atmosphere are

more likely to survive and as long as there is some variation between them it

leads to progression.

This was evident in tonightâ€™s Verzuz social media battle platform created by hip hop moguls Swizz Beats and Timbaland which featured long-standing dancehall rivals Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. Their survival of dancehallâ€™s evolution is owed to their diverse lyrics and international appeal so much that more than 450,000 viewers were tuned in for the â€œchune fi chuneâ€ battle between the musical giants.

The clash, in true â€˜yaadâ€™ fashion ran slightly off-schedule according to the anxious social media butterflies and 90s babies who sat listening to the mixing styles of Richie D (who was at the controls for Bounty Killer) and Kurt Riley (for Beenie Man). No doubt, the music being played which could be heard echoing in my own neighbourhood was a clear reminder to leave all things behind and get in front of a reliable mobile device to view this epic event â€“ it would even appear as though some made a party out of the metamorphic online clash.

The proclaimed King of the Dancehall set example by making a punctual appearance. Clothed in a mock turtleneck paired with a black and gold geometric printed pants, Beenie Man coolly entered to the sounds of Frankie Paulâ€™s Kushumpeng (Tusheng Peng). The look was completed with a jacket to match which he eventually removed as the clash got lit. Bounty Killerâ€™s fashion was similar, royal-like in black and gold.

Beenie Manâ€™s first set of tracks included Matie, which was more or less a tribute to the late Robert â€˜Bobby Digitalâ€™ Dixon who produced the track that spread his name further in the streets but continued with Memories, Wickedest Slam, Dancehall Queen, Gyal Flex (Time To Have Sex) featuring Lil Kim and Bad Man.

This is the biggest thing to happen to dancehall in the social media eraâ€” Jordz (@JordyAF) May 24, 2020

Bounty Killer responded with tracks like Dangerously, the Summer Breeze collaboration with Diana King, Suicide or Murder and made sure his influence on dancehallâ€™s connection to hip hop and inevitable crossover success did not go unheard.

With over 30 songs played and performed out of the dancehall deejaysâ€™ catalogues combined, the result of the Verzuz battle is still being weighed in the balance.

The â€˜Five Star Generalâ€™ fired back at Bad Man Beenie, â€œDiss bad man yuh get shot nuh, a me fire the most shotâ€ turning the battle into a, as the collaboration with American hip hop duo Mobb Deep is titled, Deadly Zone. His next tune would be a year older than that, Hip Hopera featuring Fugees which further demonstrated Bounty Killerâ€™s experience in the international genres.

Pree Bounty face when the man start sing on him dubŸ˜­ â€” ghost (@maia_cee) pic.twitter.com/cIhqC7SV8yMay 24, 2020

Going back to the 90s, Wutless Bwoy and Old Dog as well as Stucky and Who Am I (Sim Simma) played in retort would have surely sent long-time fans into a frenzy.

The popular Itâ€™s A Party single with Wyclef Jean had international stars like Stefflon Don, Ace Hood, Eryka Badu, Keri Hilson as well as local hitmakers and personalities like Konshens, Popcaan and 100-metre world record holder Usain Bolt sending fire emojis non-stop in the live stream. Beenie Man also dug into long lost recordings with Wyclef Jean with Love Me Now, catching his opponent off-guard.

Brogad? â€” Sen. Robert Nesta Morgan (@NestaJA) pic.twitter.com/3AFBSSUgzkMay 24, 2020

A minute-long interruption by law enforcement did not dampen the mood of the artistes if anything, it fuelled a fiery freestyle session with recorded lyrics injected at several intervals. The battle then reached its peak when Bounty Killer, who came armed with his own sound effects and dubs, brought out the big guns when he cued Richie D to play Vicetone and Tony Igyâ€™s Astronomia, known as the soundtrack for the â€˜coffin dance memeâ€™ on social media to mark his opponentâ€™s death. Beenie Man showed no signs of decomposing just yet, still deejaying and declaring, â€œI am the King of the Dancehallâ€.

We are the CULTUREâ€” Terri-Karelle Reid (@TerriKarelle) We are Entertainment We are Fashion and Style We are Creativity We are Lyrics and original speech We are inimitable We are JamaicanŸ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²May 24, 2020

While not as heated as their inaugural clash on a stage, Sting of 1993, the chemistry and more importantly the harmony between Bounty Killer and Beenie Man made it an entertaining show which will be recorded in the history books.

Or as Beenie Man put it, â€œItâ€™s not history, it is.â€

Both dancehall entertainers agreed their contribution to Jamaicaâ€™s music and culture is unbroken like their lyrics â€“ the music speaks for itself.

â€œThis is how we represent the culture; at the end of the day it is a sport â€“ a musical sport â€“ we â€œfulljoyâ€ it,â€ said Bounty Killer as he gave a shout out to the fans worldwide.

History!! all the legends rolled out â€” Mr Banks (@byMrBanks) pic.twitter.com/NO0GLyuOInMay 24, 2020

Beenie Man chimed in, â€œDem never know seh me and Bounty Killer coulda stand up yah suh as brother.â€

Bounty Killer answered good-humouredly, â€œI never know either, you never know either.â€

Bob Marleyâ€™s One Love was an appropriate outro to the friendly lyrical battle.

â€“S.T.