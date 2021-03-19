Bounty Killers throws back to his Super Bowl performance with No Doubt

Bounty Killers throws back to his Super Bowl performance with No DoubtFriday, March 19, 2021
|
Bounty Killer has achieved a lot in his
storied career as a celebrated dancehall act but close to the top of the list
may be his performance at the 2003 Super Bowl.
The ‘Warlord’ took to Instagram to share a video of him performing Hey Baby with No Doubt. During the performance, lead singer Gwen Stefani, got up close and personal with the dancehall icon who she danced with.
Bounty captioned the post “18 years later HEY BABY Super Bowl with No Doubt, Gwen Stefani”. Since sharing, fans have been showing the artiste love for his accomplishments.
Singer Chris Martin commented, “Boasy vibes!!! Yuh Dweet inna earth mi General” while Kardinal shared, “Dem. Fi. Blxxd. Clxxt. Know!!!”
Another fan called it a history-making moment : “The most grandest moment in the history of dancehall. Whole world watching at once” while another said, “I recall watching this moment live. Superbowl halftime show (Raiders and Buccaneers). Gwen a back it up pon Rodney”.
The track also had other benefits for the Raging Storm artiste as it became a platinum-selling single and also earned the Seaview Gardens native a Grammy after it won for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a duo or group.
