Bow Wow, Romeo pass on Verzuz battle for documentary

Bow Wow, Romeo pass on Verzuz battle for documentarySunday, August 16, 2020
|
One of the most requested Verzuz battles, a face-off
between Romeo and Bow Wow, won’t materialise as the two have decided to work on
another project together.
Bow Wow previously turned down a proposal to meet Soulja Boy in the musical battle, which was followed by organiser Timbaland saying Bow Wow might “not have 20 [songs in] the bag.”
Last Wednesday, Romeo revealed on Instagram that he will release a full-length documentary with Bow Wow to showcase their respective careers.
On Wednesday (Aug. 12), Romeo unveiled via Instagram that he and Bow
“I bet yall never knew that a lil rapper kid by the name of Lil Romeo actually helped save his father’s @masterp empire huh?” he captioned a video clip from the finale of BET’s No Limit Chronicles docuseries.
“Just like my pop’s story, you think you know but you have no idea! My career has truly been unique and on some real life monarchy s**t ha.”
“For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together,” Romeo said..
“Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real.”
Bow Wow and Romeo, who bought entered the music scene around the same time in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, were often pitted against each other throughout their careers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy