Bow Wow, Romeo pass on Verzuz battle for documentary

One of the most requested Verzuz battles, a face-off

between Romeo and Bow Wow, won’t materialise as the two have decided to work on

another project together.

Bow Wow previously turned down a proposal to meet Soulja Boy in the musical battle, which was followed by organiser Timbaland saying Bow Wow might “not have 20 [songs in] the bag.”

For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow @shadmoss to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together. Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other.

Last Wednesday, Romeo revealed on Instagram that he will release a full-length documentary with Bow Wow to showcase their respective careers.

“I bet yall never knew that a lil rapper kid by the name of Lil Romeo actually helped save his father’s @masterp empire huh?” he captioned a video clip from the finale of BET’s No Limit Chronicles docuseries.

“Just like my pop’s story, you think you know but you have no idea! My career has truly been unique and on some real life monarchy s**t ha.”

“For the culture, instead of a versuz I already hit Bow Wow to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together,” Romeo said..

“Stay tuned and this is how we celebrate each other. God is real.”

Bow Wow and Romeo, who bought entered the music scene around the same time in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, were often pitted against each other throughout their careers.