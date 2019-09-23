Brad Pitt returns audiences to the wonders, terrors of space in ‘Ad Astra’

After the cinematic masterpiece of Gravity in 2013, Ad Astra, seemingly set in a not-too-distant future, captivates

critics and viewers alike on a stunning voyage into the next great frontier, as

our solar system is threatened with annihilation.

The story begins with a narration from lead character and now-famous astronaut Roy McBride, played by Brad Pitt.

Thirty years ago, his greatest inspiration, father, Clifford McBride led a voyage into deep space on a quest to find alien life, but the ship and crew were never heard from again.

Now Roy, a fearless, somewhat cold astronaut, is tasked with a daring mission to Neptune to uncover the truth about his missing father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the stability of the universe.

The gloriously surreal space epic is also a fantastically well-staged adventure and critics are eating it up.

When translated from Latin, Ad Astra means ‘to the stars’ and that’s literally where the fantasy drama travels, over billions of miles.

Ad Astra scored an impressive 83 percent, ‘certified fresh’ score on American review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

With the film already out in cinemas across the island, Jamaicans can expect a thrilling ride as the lone astronaut tackles his daddy issues while trying his best to save the galaxy.

Check out the final trailer for Ad Astra in the video below, courtesy of 20th Century Fox: