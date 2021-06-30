Brawling Bajan Father Philis tours NYC, talks getting major gigs on the soca scene

Bajan artiste Philip King better known by his stage name ‘Father Philis’ has come to take over the summer in the most “Brawling” way possible.

With over 1.7 Million views on YouTube with his hit “Brawling” is a favourite for many in the Eastern Caribbean.

Recently the artiste spoke with BUZZ where he shared that he has been touring in New York City for over a month.

“I performed with DJ Warlock at his Brawling Day fete. We have performed with Bunji Garlin at the Soca Explosion, ” King told BUZZ.

” I can’t really complain but I’m trying to work with the producer remotely to keep on doing the dub plates. I will be here for another month or so,” he added.

The 24-year-old, who has been getting major buzz on the soca scene, is booked for back-to-back shows with some of the Caribbean’s most popular musicians including Patrice Roberts.

However, his new found fame isn’t just pulling in the gigs but the collabs are also rolling in.

Most recently, Father Philis collaborated with upcoming Jamaican-raised artiste Klassik Frescobar on the track “Back Seat” on the Curry Stew Riddim.

A teaser for the collab dropped on Tuesday (June 29) and Instagram fans have been going wild.

“Like dah fusion, where the rest though??? STOP TEASING PEOPLE,” said one Ig user.

“Listennn mehh!! Drop it nahh! How much comments you want,” added another.

Father Philis ,who was previously known as a jokester on Bajan Twitter, rose to after one of his song was reposted by R&B star Rihanna.