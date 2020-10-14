Brazil’s Neymar passes Ronaldo, inches closer to Pele’s all-time record

Brazil’s Neymar passes Ronaldo, inches closer to Pele’s all-time recordWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
Neymar is hot on the heels of Pele’s
all-time goal record for Brazil after passing Ronaldo during a World Cup
qualifying match.
Neymar scored three goals as Brazil defeated Peru in the qualifier, taking his total to 64; two ahead of Ronaldo and 13 behind football legend Pele. Brazil’s other goal came from Everton Richarlison.
The team’s head coach, Tite, told reporters after the game that it was not fair to compare Neymar to the others
“What I can say is Neymar has this unpredictability. He is the bow and the arrow, he’s a player who both makes and takes chances. And he gets better and better, and more mature.”
