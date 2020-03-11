BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday for sexual assault and rape.

The maximum total penalty was 29 years. Weinstein, who’s 67-years-old had asked New York State Supreme Court Justice James Burke for five years, citing his age and failing health.

But that was not to be. His next stop is likely to be a maximum-security prison an hour north of the lower Manhattan courtroom in which his punishment will be pronounced.

Weinstein, became an emblem of the #MeToo movement as numerous women accused him of harassing or attacking them over the years, was convicted last month of forcing oral sex on production assistant Miriam Haley, and raping Jessica Mann.

He has been jailed since his conviction, arrived in court shortly after 9:30 a.m. in New York, handcuffed to his wheelchair. Court officers removed the cuffs as sentencing got underway.