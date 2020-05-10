BREAKING: R&B icon Betty Wright dies aged 66

More heartbreak for music lovers this

weekend as R&B and Soul powerhouse singer Betty Wright died on Sunday, May

10. She was 66-years-old.

The American singer, songwriter and background vocalist, rose to fame in the 1970s with many successful smash hits, such as No Pain, No Gain, Clean Up Woman and Tonight is the Night.

Known affectionately as Miamiâ€™s Queen of Soul, Wright was a respected user of the high-octave whistle register.

Hailed as one of the original divas alongside Aretha Franklin and Chaka Khan, Betty scored her biggest and most beloved smash success with the supremely funky and sassy Clean Up Woman, which peaked at number two on the R&B charts and number six on the Billboard pop charts in 1972.

She won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for Where Is the Love? in 1975.

Her death came just a week after fellow musician friend Chaka Khan called on fans to offer their prayers to Wright, who reportedly was battling an undisclosed cancer.

Calling all my â€” Ÿ¼ •®––†––† •¶––†–“ Ÿ’œ (@ChakaKhan) #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays. â€œQue Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Beâ€In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5rMay 2, 2020

The saying that celebrity deaths never come alone seem to the world was still hurt by the losses of Rock & Roll pioneer Little Richard and music exec Andre Harrell who both died on Saturday (May 9).