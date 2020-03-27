BREAKING: Reggae great Bob Andy has died

Iconic Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter

Bob Andy has died at the age of 75. He passed away around 8:00 am Friday, March

27.

With a career that has endured since the 1960s when he first made his debut, Andy was working on new music up until his death, according to .his website

Born as Keith Anderson in Kingston in October 1944, Bob Andy was a founding member of the pioneering ska/reggae group The Paragons.

Andy achieved stardom in 1967 when his first solo hit record Iâ€™ve Got to Go Back Home took the industry by storm.

The prolific songwriter is also known for his other hit singles Desperate Lover, Feeling Soul, Unchained, and Too Experienced.

He is the recipient of the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD), an honour bestowed upon him by the Government in October 2006 for his contributions to the development of Jamaican music.

