BREAKING: Vybz Kartel to appeal murder conviction at Privy Council early 2021

Incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel and his co-accused have received clearance to take their case to the Privy Council to challenge their 2014 murder conviction.

Bert Samuels, one of the lawyers representing the convicted men, told BUZZ that Jamaica’s Court of Appeal has granted them permission to take the case to the Privy Council.

“We have convinced them that we have strong grounds to challenge the conviction, and we expect to take it to the privy council early next year,” Samuels said.

A document shared with BUZZ by Vybz Kartel lawyer Isat Buchanan, states the lawyers will challenge the case based on matters of privacy and jury impropriety.

To be included in their defense is “the admissibility of evidence which has been acquired in breach of a constitutional right guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms,” the statement said.

Additionally, “the handling of issues involving an enquiry as to jury misconduct or impropriety. And the time at which it may be inappropriate to have jury retire to deliberate on its verdict,” it continued.

Vybz Kartel and his four co-accused applied to take their case to the Privy Council in the United Kingdom last June, after their appeal in the Court of Appeal in Jamaica did not yield favourable results.

Following that defeat, Vybz Kartel, in a rare interview, told Billboard that he’ll be out of prison soon.

He reiterated claims that he was unfairly treated by Jamaica’s justice system “I would like to say re the Privy Council that I am going to be out soon. Law and statute are what the council deals in, not corruption,” he said in the interview which was conducted via email.