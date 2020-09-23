Breonna Taylor: One officer charged but not for her death

Only

one of three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case has been indicted,

but not for his role in her death.

A grand jury in Kentucky indicted dismissed police officer Brett Hankison, which led to him receiving three charges of wanton endangerment.

The frustration with the ruling was immediate and comes on the heels of months of protests across the United States following her death on March 13.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Taylor’s family, tweeted that the charges involved “NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!”

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Hankison and the two other officers who entered Taylor’s apartment announced themselves before entering the apartment and did not use a no-knock warrant.

“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by (Officers Jonathan Mattingly and (Myles) Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves. This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death,” Cameron said at a news conference.

Cameron added “If we simply act on emotion or outrage, there is no justice. Mob justice is not justice. Justice sought by violence is not justice. It just becomes revenge.”

Taylor was shot by officers multiple times in her home by officers using a no-knock warrant connected to a suspect who did not live there. No drugs were found inside.