Briana Ravers? Sprinter learns dance moves from Ding Dong

Young Jamaican

sprinter Briana Williams could very well try out to be part of Ding Dong’s

Ravers Clavers group after learning some dance moves from the deejay.

The two Grace Foods brand ambassadors met up for a cook-off in a new show called Chillin With Grace.

But it wasn’t all about food, as Ding Dong showed the Jamaican athlete how to do dance moves like ‘Snapping’, ‘Flairy’ and ‘Gweh’. Being the good student that she is, Briana caught on to all the moves.

She also gave Ding Dong some track and field tips, explaining how he should be positioned in the starting blocks.

However, the show wasn’t really about dancing or track and field. The two were there for a cooking competition. Ding Dong prepared Grace Jerk Fish Stuffed With Callaloo while Briana prepared Tropical Rhythms Barbeque Pork Ribs.

As they prepared the meals, Ding Dong explained that he has been cooking since childhood after watching his relatives in the kitchen.

“Mi a cook fi family from mi a bout 12 or so,” he said, adding that he often prepared chicken back.

Briana’s taste is a little different, as she said that her signature dish is salmon.

But although Ding Dong has been cooking for longer than she has been alive, it was 18-year-old Briana who won the competition, according to host Talia Soares.

“The winner of our cook-off today by just a half mark is Briana,” Talia said, adding that the athlete gave her an additional side dish.