‘Briana, the Labourite’? Green-clad image with JLP’s Horace Chang creates a buzz on Instagram

‘Briana, the Labourite’? Green-clad image with JLP’s Horace Chang creates a buzz on InstagramThursday, September 03, 2020
|
Rising Jamaican sprinter Briana Williams is creating a stir on Thursday (September 3) for a green-clad photo-op with seasoned Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for St James North Western Dr. Horace Chang.
The image, which was seemingly taken in the second city Montego Bay, also showed Williams and her mother Sharon Simpson beaming with Chang as the group gestured the popular ‘Shower’ victory sign.
It could not be immediately ascertained when the photo was taken, or if it served as an endorsement of the JLP.
The photo was largely well-received by Chang’s Labourite base, however, fans expressed concern for the lack of face masks or any observance of social distancing amid a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Jamaica.
Williams, 18, is not enumerated and did not appear on the Electoral Commission of Jamaica’s voter’s list last updated in July 2020.
It should also be noted that prior to the trending photo, Williams was noticeably silent on politics on her social media platforms, choosing to be focused on her training and finishing school before going pro.
Chang, who is looking to retain his St James North Western seat, has been the sitting MP for 18 years since first being elected in 2002.
He is currently contesting the seat against George Hamilton of the opposition People’s National Party.
