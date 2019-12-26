Briana Williams reflects on 2019 before new track season

The year 2019 has been a mixed year of highs and lows for young Jamaican athlete Briana Williams but says she remains focused on a fresh start in 2020.

In a pensive post on her Facebook page, the 17-year-old Jamaican noted that despite it all, sheâ€™s grateful and ready to compete at the Orange & Purple Elite meet at the Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex in South Carolina on January 11.

â€œAs a new year approaches and a new chapter in my journey begins, I reflect on all it took to get here, and all who helped and supported me every step of the way. Iâ€™m eternally grateful. Iâ€™m ready. #born2doit #teamjamaica,â€ she wrote.

The sprint star Briana Williams walked away with only a public reprimand at an Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (IADP) hearing after testing positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.

Williams is the current world under-20 champion in the 100 and 200 metres, with a personal best of 10.94sec in the 100m.

She recorded that time at the Jamaican Championships in June, booking her place at the recently concluded IAAF/World Championships in Doha but also tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a banned substance.

Leading up to the World Championships, the IADP ruled that the sprinter, coached by legendary speedster Ato Boldon, will be reprimanded with no period of ineligibility after her two-day anti-doping hearing.

Williams had pleaded not guilty after testing positive for the banned diuretic, which is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for its ability to mask the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Controversy aside, Williams also used 2019 to etch her name as one of sprintâ€™s future queens as she was crowned High School Girls Athlete of the Year.

The Jamaican won convincingly over Valor High Schoolâ€™s Anna Hall and Chloe Cunliffe of West Seattle, who were second and third, respectively.