Shenseea hilariously trolls A’mari who says she tried to make ‘Neko’ her own

Thereâ€™s never a dull moment in dancehall and todayâ€™s latest spat is between Shenseea and Aâ€™mari.

While the sequence of events is a little perplexing , it seemingly started when Shenseea innocently posted a video of herself singing Aâ€™mariâ€™s song Neeko to social media.

Aâ€™mari later responded with her own social media rant, where she said the artistes singing her song should stop and write their own as they did not help her or help to make her. â€œAt the end a the day unu a go thing say a unu mek mi and a the ghetto people mek mi, di goodie dem mek miâ€¦â€

Well, seems she had more to say on the matter as she added fuel to the fire in a Pelpa Time Production interview shared on YouTube yesterday, September 21.

In the sit-down, Amari said she wasnâ€™t happy with the Sure Sure singerâ€™s rendition of her song, saying Shenseeaâ€™s motives were dishonest. â€œTo be honest with you I wasnâ€™t pleased about Shenseea because it was more wanting to take the music from me, wanting to outdo me with my own songs; I could tell the difference.â€

She said Shenseea was trying to do the song â€œher wayâ€ to outdo the original.

â€œDo it her way to outdo mine. And then her fans were writing me and saying I should become a songwriter and let her sing the song cuz she do a better job than me.â€

When asked by host Floyd Tekoff what she thought about that, Amari replied, â€œI think that they are bright and out of orderâ€.

She added, â€œI donâ€™t think no one could sing that song like I didâ€¦because Iâ€™m the one who felt the hurt in everything, the song is my baby but she wanted to make the song her own and to use my own song to knock me out and take over.â€

Aâ€™mari said the reaction by Shenseeaâ€™s fans was that she should step away from the track and let more popular artiste have at it.

View this post on Instagram Mi tell unu bou di duttygyal shenseea enu! Me nae tell unu??? She nuh good!!! DONE AR AMARI #MashUpRLifeA post shared by Ÿ‰ SHENYENG Ÿ‰ (@shenseea) on Sep 21, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

â€œThey were dissing me and saying itâ€™s a good song but Shenseea should have sung it and not you.â€

A clip of the interview was shared to Aâ€™mariâ€™s page to which Shenseea reshared to her 2.8 million followers with the caption, â€œMi tell unu bou di duttygyal shenseea enuh! Me nae tell unu??? She nuh good!!! DONE AR AMARI!â€, adding the hashtag â€œ#MashUpRLifeâ€

Shenseeaâ€™s hilarious response to the interview saw many others in the music industry adding their two cents to the clup.

Her manager, Romeich Major said â€œ@shenseea that with you enuh low peopleâ€ adding â€œnaw listen me but u gwaan a matter of fact me want hear AMARS sing ligtherâ€.

Music acts Stefflon Don, Denyque and Taurus Riley all commented with laughing emojis with diamond-selling act Shaggy adding â€œMi a ded!â€

Macka Diamond, who Amari said was the first to give her props, also dropped laughing emojis with â€œomgâ€ added for good measure while popular disc jock ZJ Chrome commented â€œLol Y u dweeeeetttâ€

You can watch the interview below (but the fun starts aroud 20:00)