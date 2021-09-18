British rapper Kano partners with alcohol company to launch J’can inspired rum

British rapper Kane Brett Robinson has teamed up with Duppy Share Caribbean Rums to produce his own premium alcoholic beverage.

Robinson, better known as Kano, said that his “Duppy White Rum” is the company’s first 100% Jamaican rum.

Duppy Share Caribbean Rums usually produces its beverages using a mix of of 3-year Jamaican and 5-year Bajan rums.

According to Kano, not only is this rum authentically Jamaican, but it reflects his family and culture.

“This drink comes from me. This is my life, my family’s story inside this bottle, and wrapped around this bottle. This is something I believe in and genuinely love as a product,” Kano said in a statement.

“For me, whatever I do has to be the real deal,” he added.

Kano further shared that Duppy White Rum has been five years in the making and reflects his Jamaican roots and the profound impact of Jamaican culture on London and the world.

The packaging for the Duppy White Rum boasts an illustration of a Windrush ship, as well as, lyrics from Kano’s song ‘SYM’.

The use of the Windrush ship is said to be an acknowledgement of the Windrush generation’s impact on London and the UK.

Kano who rose to stardom in 2014 is widely considered one of the pioneers of grime music.

He is also known for his acting, primarily for playing the role of Sully in Top Boy.