Britney Spears almost got Ciara’s ‘Goodies’

Goodies was the track that brought Ciara into mainstream consciousness and served as the soundtrack for many a high school party back in mid-oughties.

Upon release in June 8, 2008, the song quickly became a chart success, climbing the Billboard Hot 100 where it spent seven weeks in the number one spot and receiving platinum certification in the United States for sales of one million units.

It was truly a breakout single for Ciara who recently revealed that the song could have sounded much different and been recorded by another popular act, Britney Spears.

“When I had this record, I knew that it was a very, very special record. And I worked so hard on this record, and this industry can sometimes bring you incredible challenges,” Ciara said on her Level Up Radio show on Apple Music Hits.

As her label, Arista, was absorbed by Jive Records, the singer found herself having to prove herself to the new label bosses with an audition and a showcase which she “rocked”.

Now this is where it gets interesting; Ciara said there were ongoing conversations to have the Petey Pablo-assisted song recorded by another artiste. “Had this record, but not knowing that behind the scenes, there was a conversation about this song being potentially taken from me and given to an artist like Britney Spears, who was on the same roster as me. I learned about the story later, but the crazy thing for me is that if I would’ve known about it then, I would have fought tooth and nail. It was because it’s a record that I actually was a part of creating. I was heavily involved in the writing side of it as well.”

Now, no shade to Britney who has achieved more than most would dare to dream, but we don’t think this track would have hit the same way without Ciara’s signature moves and trademark flavour. And it seems the universe agrees.

“There’s a video out there of me somewhere. I’m graduating from high school a year before that, and they asked me, they said, ‘Ciara, where do you see yourself a year from now?’ And in my super Atlanta country voice, I was like, ‘I see myself having a number one song on a Billboard chart.'”