Brittny Newman dreams of being the next big thing in music

Brittny Newman is an architectural intern by day, but outside office hours, she’s laying the foundations for a successful career in the music industry.

Brittny’s first single, What’s Good, got great traction in the USA. The song entered the DRT Independent and Global Charts at the number 183 spot. It eventually topped out at number 57 after eight weeks.

The second single for the R&B artiste, Cuffing Season, has been receiving positive feedback in the Jamaican market.

But, Brittny — who shares a child with reggae/dancehall artiste Christopher Martin — outlined that there are struggles associated with being a female act.

“For an upcoming female artiste, it is even harder, as people tend to gravitate easier and more quickly to male artistes. I’ve now had to open up my life to the public in ways I never thought I could, and deal with a lot of criticism, be it negative positive or constructive,” she told BUZZ.

Last year, the 24-year-old native of Mandeville in the parish of Manchester, signed a distribution deal with Sony Music.

Brittny started singing at an early age, competing in local talent shows and attaining both gold and bronze medals through her singing and dancing.

She has made public appearances across the globe.

She said: “I’d like to be the female face of R&B/hip hop for Jamaica, to put us on that platform, advocating clean, positive, timeless music that people can listen to for generations to come, of course, incorporating aspects of my culture in it where I can.

“Within Jamaica, I’d say I’m different from other female artists based on the brand/content I’m selling. Not only am I doing R&B, but my music is more clean, serene and conscious than what we see now.”

Brittny listed Damion Marley, Popcaan, Protoje, Sean Paul, Shenseea and Beres Hammond as local artistes she would love to work with.

International artistes she would love to work with are Rihanna, Alicia Keys (who she grew up listening to), Erykah Badu, Ariana Grande and Drake.