‘Brunch on us, babes’: Heartfelt apology and thanks from Kandi King well-received

Creator and organiser of Babe Brunch, Kandi King, while thanking patrons for their support for Sunday’s event, offered her deepest apology to customers who voiced great dissatisfaction with the party’s menu.

King, using Babe Brunch’s official social media pages, explained that suppliers fell short on their promises, and, not using that as an excuse for the small meal portions, invited disgruntled patrons to a pop-up brunch at next Monday (Dec 23).The Porch

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came out; those who spent their money and spent their Sunday with us. I am so thankful for the support I received,†she began.

To our patrons — Babe Brunch (@babebrunchja) pic.twitter.com/QOPv1PXAaeDecember 16, 2019

“I also wanted to publicly apologise to anyone who had less than a positive brunch experience. For those of you who did, we will be hosting a mini-brunch at The Porch,†King continued.

“You guys know what happens with events, you have a supplier; the supplier fails you but it’s a learning experience for me. I’m moving on very positively on this end and hope you guys are, too,†she explained.

If you know me, you know my kustomers are my everything.Ÿ™Ÿ½ — Kandi King (@kandianne) https://t.co/XAPJrrkmohDecember 16, 2019

King’s heartfelt apology was well-received. Jamaicans on Twitter lauded the organiser.

What Kandi did in light of what happened is what no promoter has ever done before (to my knowledge). Maximum respect for that move — Londie Murray (@londiemurray) @kandianne.December 17, 2019

In my 10+ years of DJing events I have never once seen an event organizer come out and be this positive following a negative experience. This is top tier. — LIVE in the moment Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@IAMDJLIVE) https://t.co/0FlMMe6onMDecember 16, 2019

I love this. Other promoters and them friends would just come subtweet you — Pote (@TheMorrisonView) https://t.co/AK2sY1pbb5December 16, 2019

A Jamaican event that acknowledged that things went wrong, apologized to patrons, and offered to make it up to them in a tangible, relevant way? — Rach Homie Quan Ÿ“¸Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@itsleahcar) pic.twitter.com/7mp0a8PstBDecember 16, 2019

Babe Brunch deserves a big up for responding to their patrons’ complaints and also for offering a make up brunch. Not too many promoters would have even budged— Marlon Perry (@MarlonPerry) December 16, 2019

Suh gyal fi humble and clean. Ÿ˜ — Indiscriminate Cloud (@gillie_cee) https://t.co/zxJu0wwjfJDecember 16, 2019

The apology effectively ends what was a bad taste in the mouths of several patrons, who bemoaned Babe Brunch’s menu offerings at the Caymanas Golf Club on Sunday.

