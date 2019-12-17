‘Brunch on us, babes’: Heartfelt apology and thanks from Kandi King well-received

‘Brunch on us, babes’: Heartfelt apology and thanks from Kandi King well-receivedTuesday, December 17, 2019
Creator and organiser of Babe Brunch, Kandi King, while thanking patrons for their support for Sundayâ€™s event, offered her deepest apology to customers who voiced great dissatisfaction with the partyâ€™s menu.
King, using Babe Brunchâ€™s official social media pages, explained that suppliers fell short on their promises, and, not using that as an excuse for the small meal portions, invited disgruntled patrons to a pop-up brunch at next Monday (Dec 23).The Porch
â€œI just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came out; those who spent their money and spent their Sunday with us. I am so thankful for the support I received,â€ she began.
â€œI also wanted to publicly apologise to anyone who had less than a positive brunch experience. For those of you who did, we will be hosting a mini-brunch at The Porch,â€ King continued.
â€œYou guys know what happens with events, you have a supplier; the supplier fails you but itâ€™s a learning experience for me. Iâ€™m moving on very positively on this end and hope you guys are, too,â€ she explained.
Kingâ€™s heartfelt apology was well-received. Jamaicans on Twitter lauded the organiser.
The apology effectively ends what was a bad taste in the mouths of several patrons, who bemoaned Babe Brunchâ€™s menu offerings at the Caymanas Golf Club on Sunday.
