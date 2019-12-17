‘Brunch on us, babes’: Heartfelt apology and thanks from Kandi King well-received

Creator and organiser of Babe Brunch, Kandi King, while thanking patrons for their support for Sundayâ€™s event, offered her deepest apology to customers who voiced great dissatisfaction with the partyâ€™s menu.

King, using Babe Brunchâ€™s official social media pages, explained that suppliers fell short on their promises, and, not using that as an excuse for the small meal portions, invited disgruntled patrons to a pop-up brunch at next Monday (Dec 23).The Porch

â€œI just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came out; those who spent their money and spent their Sunday with us. I am so thankful for the support I received,â€ she began.

December 16, 2019

â€œI also wanted to publicly apologise to anyone who had less than a positive brunch experience. For those of you who did, we will be hosting a mini-brunch at The Porch,â€ King continued.

â€œYou guys know what happens with events, you have a supplier; the supplier fails you but itâ€™s a learning experience for me. Iâ€™m moving on very positively on this end and hope you guys are, too,â€ she explained.

December 16, 2019

Kingâ€™s heartfelt apology was well-received. Jamaicans on Twitter lauded the organiser.

What Kandi did in light of what happened is what no promoter has ever done before (to my knowledge). Maximum respect for that move — Londie Murray (@londiemurray) December 17, 2019

In my 10+ years of DJing events I have never once seen an event organizer come out and be this positive following a negative experience. This is top tier. — LIVE in the moment (@IAMDJLIVE) December 16, 2019

I love this. Other promoters and them friends would just come subtweet you — Pote (@TheMorrisonView) December 16, 2019

A Jamaican event that acknowledged that things went wrong, apologized to patrons, and offered to make it up to them in a tangible, relevant way? — Rach Homie Quan (@itsleahcar) December 16, 2019

Babe Brunch deserves a big up for responding to their patrons' complaints and also for offering a make up brunch. Not too many promoters would have even budged— Marlon Perry (@MarlonPerry) December 16, 2019

— Indiscriminate Cloud (@gillie_cee) December 16, 2019

The apology effectively ends what was a bad taste in the mouths of several patrons, who bemoaned Babe Brunchâ€™s menu offerings at the Caymanas Golf Club on Sunday.

