BTS to release new album in February

BTS to release new album in FebruaryWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
Popular Korean boy band BTS is set to
release a new album in the month of February.
The album, titled Map of the Soul 7 follows on last yearâ€™s Map of the Soul: Persona effort, which charted at number one in a number of countries across the world.
This latest edition should be no different and following the announcement, fans have gone into frenzy as they await this latest work from the seven-member group.
BTS has risen to become a household name across the world and has developed a dedicated following dubbed ARMY.
They now wait anxiously for the album which is slated for release on February 21 via Bit Hit Entertainment and Columbia Records.
