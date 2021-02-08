Buccaneers defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

The victory gave Tom Brady a seventh championship and his first since joining Tampa Bay this season. Brady, 43, outplayed his much younger counterpart, Patrick Mahomes, to deliver his first title to the Buccaneers, who signed Brady to a two-year deal in the off-season after he spent two decades with the New England Patriots.

The title is the second in Tampa Bayâ€™s history, and Brady and his offense scored 30 or more points in all four of their playoff games.

The Buccaneers, the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium, leaned on two other newcomers to the team as well. The tight end Rob Gronkowski caught two touchdowns, and Leonard Fournette had a rushing score.