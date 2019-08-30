Bugle gets an ‘A’ for ‘Picture Perfect’

Bugle released his new album, Picture Perfect, on August 16.

Jamaican entertainer Bugle might have outdone himself on his album, Picture Perfect, that was released earlier this month.

The artiste spent several months working on the 20-track anthology, and it seems his hard work has been paying off based on the reviews he has been receiving from top industry players like Grammy Award-winning father and son duo, Erroll and Shane Brown, who both worked on the album.

“I am from the old school, but what I’ve heard from Bugle’s album hase made me a fan, a lot of positive energy and vibes which hardly exist these days. This album gets an ‘A’ in my book. Great job,” Erroll Brown said.

Shane Brown added: “Bugle is an artiste that I’ve admired his unique sound for years, but listening to tracks from his new album have shown me how much he has grown and is ready to take his career to another level. This album shows maturity, longevity and all it needs is a chance to be heard.”

Divided into two ten-track sets, disc one, titled ‘Picture’, is a blend of contemporary and traditional reggae, while disc two, aptly named ‘Perfect’, has a more dancehall vibe with heavy drums and bassline. In addition to Bugle’s hard-hitting lyrics, the album, which was released on August 16, boasts a solid cast with acts like Jada Kingdom, Kabaka Pyramid, Little Lion Sound (based in Switzerland), Noah Powa, Shuga, New York-based Alexander and Gramps Morgan. Production work was also done by other persons like Jermaine Forde, Anju Blaxx, Chase and Status, and Markus Myrie.