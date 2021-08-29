Bugle to drop new album on October 22

Bugle to drop new album on October 22Sunday, August 29, 2021
Dancehall artiste Bugle has announced that his upcoming project ‘Toxicity’ is scheduled to be released on October 22.
In an announcement on Friday (August 27), the artiste put fans on the alert for his fourth studio album.
He also gave fans a sneak peek of some of the songs that will be included on the album, as well as, the cover art for the body of work.
Based on the track list, nineteen songs are slated to be on the album which is expected to feature a number of top local acts, including: Bounty Killer, Julian Marley, Beenie Man, Jahmiel among others.
Bugle took to social media to express gratitude for the support he has received in relation to the production of the album.
“Thanks to all the artistes for their love and support on this project 1000% appreciated,” he said online.
The album’s announcement was followed by the artiste releasing the lead track entitled, ‘Toxicity’.
‘Toxicity’ was produced by ZJ Sparks through Twelve 9 Records group and Loud City Music.
In 2019 Bugle dropped his album ‘Picture Perfect’.
