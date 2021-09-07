Buju and Shenseea enter Billboard Hot 100 Charts

Buju and Shenseea enter Billboard Hot 100 ChartsTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
Dancehall acts Buju Banton and Shenseea are new entrants on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts on songs they were featured on Kanye Westâ€™s recently released album.
Westâ€™s tenth studio album Donda debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts recently which seemed to have pulled several individual tracks into prime positions as well. Believe What I Say which features a spoken-word cameo from Banton emerged at number 28 on the Hot 100 while Pure Souls, which features the Shenyeng Boss currently sits at 52.
According to reports, this is the first time that both artistes have entered into the Billboard Hot 100 although they would have secured top spots on other charts such as Reggae Albums Chart.
For West, however, things have been good since the release of Donda which features a whopping 23 songs on the Hot 100 charts.Â The album has also seen over 309,000 units moved up to September 2 in the US alone.
