Buju Banton and Vybz Kartel’s new albums debut on Billboard Reggae Chart

Buju Banton and Vybz Kartel’s new albums debut on Billboard Reggae ChartTuesday, July 07, 2020
|
Of Dons and Divas, and Upside 2020, the latest albums from Vybz Kartel and Buju Banton respectively have made their debut on the Billboard Reggae Album chart.
Vybz Kartel’s Of Dons and Divas is at the No. 6 spot, while Buju Banton’s Upside 2020 is at No. 2
The chart takes into account on-demand video and audio streams from YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, and TIDAL and Vevo in addition to album sales. It is updated weekly.
Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers by Bob Marley and the Wailers remains at No. 1 for the 26th consecutive week.
Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy and Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul took the No. 3 and 4, respectively. While World On Fire by the Southern California reggae band, Stick Figure landed the No. 5 position.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy