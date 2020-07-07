Buju Banton and Vybz Kartel’s new albums debut on Billboard Reggae Chart

Of Dons and Divas, and Upside 2020, the latest albums from Vybz Kartel and Buju Banton respectively have made their debut on the Billboard Reggae Album chart.

Vybz Kartel’s Of Dons and Divas is at the No. 6 spot, while Buju Banton’s Upside 2020 is at No. 2

The chart takes into account on-demand video and audio streams from YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, and TIDAL and Vevo in addition to album sales. It is updated weekly.

Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers by Bob Marley and the Wailers remains at No. 1 for the 26th consecutive week.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy and Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul took the No. 3 and 4, respectively. While World On Fire by the Southern California reggae band, Stick Figure landed the No. 5 position.