Buju Banton daughters distance themselves from father after his controversial ‘face mask’ comments

Reggae artiste Buju Banton does not have the support of his daughters on the controversial comments he made about wearing face masks and coronavirus.

In a three-part video posted on his Instagram page, the Grammy-winning reggae artiste insisted that the Jamaican people are being lied to by the government. He said he will not be wearing any face masks because “mask nuh mek fi man”.

But his daughters, Abihail and Jodian Myrie, were quick to distance themselves from Banton’s contentious views. Jodian Myrie is the Jamaica Labour Party’s caretaker for East Central St Andrew. She went on Twitter to encourage Jamaicans to continue wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

“Let us all as Jamaicans play our part in flattening this curve by continuing to wear our masks and practising social distancing! Follow the protocols set in place to protect not only your life, but the lives of your loved ones,” she tweeted.

Her tweet has since been retweeted by Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton.

Abigail had a shorter message, but one that was just as effective. “So anyway, y’all wear your masks!!!,” she tweeted.

Disappointed

Banton’s anti-face masks have also been met with criticism from fans, who also went on Twitter to express their disappointment.

“What hurts about the Buju Banton situation is that for the 10 years he was in prison ppl stood by his side despite all the evidence. Now he says “Who fi dead a guh dead”?!,” one fan commented.

“@bujubanton u spend 10 yrs. In jail for drug posesión, came home and Jamaicans welcome u back, u have not explain or apologise to the country, now u wana tell #Jamaicns who fe dead ca dead for wearing mask, u need to shut up and enjoy your freedom,” another said.

Other blamed his line of reasoning on his friendship with American rapper Kanye West.

“Buju spent a minute with Kanye and his brain cells went*POOF,” someone commented.

“Fi an artist @bujubanton mouth is him biggest problem,” another wrote.