Buju Banton donates laptops and computers to two children’s homes

Buju Banton donates laptops and computers to two children’s homesTuesday, November 10, 2020
|
The boys at two children’s homes must be smiling a lot this week after receiving computers and laptops from reggae artiste Buju Banton via his foundation.
The reggae artiste did the charitable deed a few days ago, and the news was shared on the Instagram page of the Buju Banton Foundation.
Each boy at the Sunbeam Children’s Home was gifted with a laptop.
The Mount Olivet Boy’s Home was not left out as they received desktop computers and chairs. Administrator Patrick Newman received the donation on behalf of the boys’ home.
But Buju wasn’t the only one helping out, as there was some assistance from his musical colleague Kanye West.
“Thanks Kanye West for contributing to our mission to improve the lives of at risk boys,” read a post on the foundation’s Instagram page.
The donations come weeks after Buju was bashed for being against the wearing of face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Jamaican people need to wake up. Mi nah wear no mask cause mask nuh mek fi man,” he said in a video he shared in October.
