Buju Banton donates poultry business to boys home

Veteran reggae artiste Buju Banton recently donated poultry/egg layer business to the Sunbeam Boys Home in St Catherine. It was the fulfillment of a promise he made back in July when he won the Jamaica Festival Song Competition and committed to donate his $3-million prize to the home.

The donation was made through the Buju Banton Foundation.

Desmond Whitely, administrator at Sunbeam Boys Home said they are grateful for the donation.

“Mr Myrie and the foundation our sincere gratitude for this gift. We see this as the most significant contribution by any single individual and its impact on the development of Sunbeam,” he said.

“The approach taken by the Buju Banton Foundation to focus and invest in the long-term development of the wards is the best way to attain sustainable life-changing impact; especially, for young men. It is indeed easier to build boys than to mend men. The foundation’s contribution is building the boys of Sunbeam and to a larger extent the men of Jamaica.”

Rosemary Duncan, director at Buju Banton Foundation said it will provide the home with the necessary support to make the business a success.

“A marketing officer has been employed to assist with promotion, sales, and product distribution. The income generated will be directly reinvested into facility to provide for its residents. They, along with staff, will obtain ongoing, theoretical and practical training in agriculture and management, to ensure the durability of this project,”