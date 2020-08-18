Buju Banton establishes scholarship fund at Denham Town High School

Buju Banton establishes scholarship fund at Denham Town High SchoolTuesday, August 18, 2020
|
Here’s some news that’ll make you smile BUZZ fam.
International reggae star Buju Banton has started a scholarship fund at his alma mater, Denham Town High School. The scholarship fund was established to honour his mother, Murdine Clark, and will be awarded to financially-challenged boys at the school who excel academically.
The first recipient of the scholarship is 15-year-old Tajay Bailey. Bailey’s mother is unwell and his father deceased, so it falls to his grandmother to care for him. The teen is described as an exemplary student who thrives academically and is respectful to school officials and peers. Bailey has been lauded as a resilient student who directs his energies to positive endeavours. He will receive a grant totalling $100,000 for the procurement of school supplies.
The scholarship presentation was made last Friday at Gargamel Music Inc in St Andrew.
“Born in abject poverty, I know what it is for a child to go without basic needs. I also know what it is to be a youth with big dreams and lots of determination but unable to achieve your destiny, due to lack of a helping hand. For this reason, I established the Buju Banton Foundation to ensure those youths have equal opportunities to succeed,” Banton shared.
The Gargamel also had some advice for the youngster.
“I am proud of you. At your age, as a student at Denham Town High School. Take all the subjects taught at school seriously, especially writing and accounting, as those will prepare you to successfully function in the working world.”
Elated Bailey shared his dreams with his musical icon. “I am happy and feel blessed for being gifted the prestigious Murdine Clarke Scholarship. I will remain focused on my studies, as I look forward to serving Jamaica as a meteorologist,” he said.
