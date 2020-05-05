Buju Banton hints at collab with John Legend

Buju Banton hints at collab with John LegendTuesday, May 05, 2020
I donâ€™t know about you BUZZ Fam, but Iâ€™ve never been more excited for the weekend. Hereâ€™s why; if Iâ€™m reading these hints correctly then it means that this Friday, the Gargamel himself, Buju Banton will be dropping a collab with international superstar, John Legend.
Buju dropped the hint when he made this tweet.
And then, John Legend responded with this tweet.
What do you think BUZZ Fam? Is that enough to go on? This wouldnâ€™t be the first time that these two superstars would join forces to bless us with something special. Their 2009 collab, Canâ€™t Be My Lover still has us grooving.
And something tells me that if these hints are true, this collab may even be better. The suspense is killing me.
Ugh! Can Friday just come already!
