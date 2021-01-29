Buju Banton hits back after foundation is denied approval

Buju Banton has come out swinging after his application to register his foundation was denied due to his criminal past.

The dancehall veteran, born Mark Myrie, took to social media to address the Charities Authority’s refusal to approve his application for the Buju Banton Foundation.

He shared a section of the Authority’s response via Instagram which indicated he had failed the “fit and proper criteria” as outlined in section 18 of the Charities Act, 2013 which speaks to criminal convictions.

It also stated that Banton would not qualify under Section 5 of the Act which addresses “public trust and confidence” due to the general knowledge of his drug-related convictions.

It further listed his three convictions in the United States, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilogrammes of cocaine, which the Authority said would contradict its mandate “maintain, protect and enhance public trust and confidence” in a charitable organisation. Banton, angry at the refusal, captioned the post, “I BET I am way more honest than all of th we fools put together????”.

He further added, “How much help these suckseities give Jamaican youths from the ghetto??”

Since the post, he has received much support from fans and other industry acts including Beenie Man who wrote “smh” in the comments.

Banton has taken to giving back in recent times, having donated computers to the Mount Olivet and Sunbeam Boy’s Homes and also developed a poultry initiative at the latter with his prize money from winning the last Jamaica Festival Song Competition.