Buju Banton, Kanye West collab is coming!Monday, September 21, 2020
|
A
collaboration between dancehall legend Buju Banton and rap superstar Kanye West
is in coming!
That’s right, on the heels of the rapper’s surprise visit to Jamaica this past weekend, confirmation has come that the two recorded a song but months prior to this trip.
Banton’s manager, Donovan Germain, told the Jamaica Observer that West’s visit to see Buju was merely to “hail” the Blessed singer. “Kanye and his friends just came to Jamaica to chill for a couple of days. And, on his way down to the hotel, he just stopped and hailed Buju. Nothing more than that,” Germain said.
However, he did confirm with the mediahouse that the two had recorded a song earlier this year.
A tight-lipped Germain would only offer, “Buju did a song with him earlier in the year. It hasn’t come out yet. But, they have been in dialogue,” when quizzed by the Observer.
This is Ye’s second visit to the island in a year, following his much-hyped Sunday Service which was staged at the Emancipation Park in New Kingston last October.
