That’s major! Buju Banton, Koffee, Govana and Rvssian featured on FIFA 21 soundtracks

Reggae and dancehall are having quite a year, and it’s continuing with today’s (September 28) announcement that several of the genres’ top stars are featured on the FIFA 21 soundtracks.

Included on the soundtracks of the hugely popular game’s latest edition are reggae artistes Buju Banton and Koffee; dancehall’s rising star Govana and producer Rvssian.

Banton’s Unity, from his recent album Upside Down 2020, is included on the FIFA 21 main soundtrack alongside works by Dua Lipa and Nigerian Fireboy DML.

A second soundtrack, created specifically for the game’s new VOLTA mode, includes a remix of Koffee’s Rapture which features Govana. Rvssian also makes an appearance on the VOLTA soundtrack for his work on Beamer (Bad Boys) by Rema. This soundtrack is regarded as more diverse than the first and includes entries by well-known acts including Idris Elba (Ballie), Sia (Little Man –Exem Works) and Saweetie (Tap In).

FIFA 21 players will be able to listen to the VOLTA soundtrack in other modes throughout the game, such as FUT and career mode, as well as the menus.

While the the soundtracks for FIFA 21 and VOLTA are separate, both are available on Spotify, Apple, Deezer and other major streaming platforms.

Rvssian makes the VOLTA soundtrack for his work on Beamer (Bad Boys) with Rema

The much-anticipated FIFA 21 will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X on October 9.