Buju Banton, Koffee, Skip Marley receive nods for NAACP Image Awards

Buju

Banton and Koffee are both double nominees for the 2021 NAACP Image Awards

while Skip Marley also scored a nod.

Banton and Koffee received two nominations in the Outstanding International Song category, including for their Pressure collaboration.

Buju was also nominated for Blessed from his Upside Down 2020 album while Koffee received her second nom for her hit Lockdown which dominated much of the summer during the pandemic.

The other nominees in the category are Tanana by Davido featuring Tiwa Savage, the latter also getting a second nomination for Temptation.

Meanwhile, Marley received his nomination in the coveted Outstanding New Artist category for his single Higher Place. He finds himself among a tough field which includes Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper Doja Cat and rapper D Smoke.

Beyoncé is the most-nominated artiste for the awards, with six nods, followed by Ledisi with five, and H.E.R., Chloe x Halle and Alicia Keys, who all have four.

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will be televised on BET, CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, HET HER and LOGO on March 27 at 8:00 pm ET.