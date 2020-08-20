Buju Banton performs ‘World is Changing’ on The Jimmy Fallon show

International reggae artiste, Buju Banton gave us a reminder that the World Is Changing with his performance of the song on

The World Is Changing is featured on Banton’s recently released Upside Down 2020 studio album. Upside Down 2020 is Banton’s first album in a decade.

Performing from a remote location with his band, Buju Banton captivated with his powerful vocals, and message in his song.

“Should the question be about migrants sneaking across your border/ While sweeping off your earth despites to get their lives in order,” Banton sings.

Banton has always used his music to comment on social issues. In fact in an interview with TV host, Trevor Noah last month, the Gargamel expressed that his music should always cause people to think.

“Music is more than something to have you gyrating and dancing, it has those qualities It is those qualities, but it is also the ability for you to think, the ability to learn something from music. I always want music to uplift, educate, stimulate the minds of the people, and we will not cease from doing that because that gives us tremendous joy,” he said.