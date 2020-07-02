Buju Banton releases ‘Blessed’ video featuring Koffee

Buju Banton releases ‘Blessed’ video featuring KoffeeThursday, July 02, 2020
|
Reggae legend Buju Banton released the captivating video for his track, Blessed yesterday, July 1, less than a week after dropping his
The video, which includes images of protests for racial equality and empowerment, includes a surprise appearance from Grammy Award-winning artiste Koffee.
Banton, in a recent interview with Vibe magazine, had glowing words for the Toast singer, which he repeats in the video during an exchange in a scene with the rising reggae star.
The Gargamel said “So the change that’s going on now, with the youths revolting and rising up all across the world.
“So Jah said He shall call upon all sorts to do His works you know, he called upon the adults and they failed us, so he decided to call upon the youths. And that’s why we have to make sure that the youths know the right things and stay awake so they can enlighten their generation.”
The lyrics aren’t just a return to form for the artiste, who was incarcerated on drug charges in the United States, they’re a signal that he never left, and continues to be at the forefront of the genre, as he celebrates his achievements despite ill-wishers.
We a strive and reached fi wi goal
Them a fight and spite through them in control
Dem a real a** hole but a long time
We a fight fi a slice of di bread
Them a scheme and a dream and wish wi fi dead
But a God have wi head and a just now
We a scream and a cheer fi di team
Them a plan how fi bench we and them rule supreme
Like a dem one fi clean
Check out the Blessed visual below and let us know your thoughts in the comments, BUZZ fam!
