Buju Banton releasing album in two weeks

Buju Bantonâ€™s highly anticipated Upside Down 2020 album will be released on June 26. Thatâ€™s according to the Gargamel himself who posted a teaser on his Twitter account.

He told fans that the album will be available for pre-order this Friday (June 12). The musical journey that Buju Banton intends to take his listeners on will consist of 20 tracks and will feature collaborations with John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Stefflon Don, and Stephen Marley. Otherwise, itâ€™s sixteen more tracks of just Buju Banton.

Hit singles like Trust, and Steppa also made it on the album.

Last month, in another teaser video, Buju Banton explained why he named his album Upside Down 2020.

â€œI perceive from what Iâ€™ve seen from my emergence as being upside down. In other words, we as people no longer possess things. These things we think we possess, they now possess us,â€

He further went on to say many things are not as they ought to be, and â€œmankind is in a state of disarrayâ€.

His decision to add â€œ2020â€ to the official album title, also has more meaning that it just representing the year. â€œ2020 has a deeper understanding in my mind. It resonates with a clear vision and seeing things for what it isâ€, he said.

Upside Down 2020 will be Buju Bantonâ€™s 13th studio album, and his first since his release from prison in December 2018.

His last album Before the Dawn released in 2010, won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album one year later.