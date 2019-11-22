Buju Banton signs with Roc Nation and Schure Media Group

Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall icon Buju Banton sent shockwaves throughout Caribbean entertainment industry circles on Friday morning when it was announced that he signed a management deal with US-based Roc Nation.

The 46-year-old superstar, whose real name is Mark Myrie, reveals his latest business “fellowship” in his first post-incarceration interview with Rolling Stone Magazine. In the interview, he admits that the Roc Nation association came about thanks to another Caribbean superstar – award-winning Bajan Princess, Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty.

“The connection came about through my association with the great Queen, Miss Rihanna herself. A great guy who works alongside her, Omar Grant (…) we started working together on small stuff, and the idea [of collaborating] came about,” explains Banton, who is also known as ‘Gargamel’.

In an Instagram post dedicated to the new partnership, President of Schure Media Group, Yvette Noel Schure, welcomed the reggae legend with open arms and celebrating the strengthened Caribbean connection. “Welcome to the Schure Media Group family, Mr. Banton @bujuofficial. We are honoured,” she announced, finishing the caption with the Jamaican and Grenadian national flags.

Noel-Schure, who was born in the island of Grenada and recently celebrated her birthday a few days ago, has been the publicist for some of the top entertainers in the world, including Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle and Prince.

Banton has had a busy year since his highly-publicized prison release. He has embarked on the “Long Walk To Freedom Tour” which has seen him tour several countries the Caribbean and the United Kingdom with his band since his first sold-out show in Kingston, Jamaica in April 2019.

His latest single “Steppa” was also released on Friday morning to coincide with his game-changing announcement, featuring a movie that is now available on his official YouTube page.

