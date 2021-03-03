Buju Banton tells fans to use the new app called “brain”

Buju Banton woke up with a message for yâ€™all this morning and ensured it was phrased in a way that youâ€™d find relatable.

â€œHey guys, thereâ€™s a new app called Brain, everybody should use it! Have a great day,â€ he posted on his Instagram.

Weâ€™re not sure what exactly prompted the Gargamelâ€™s cheeky post. But it comes just two days after the reggae singer doubled down on his skepticism around the coronavirus pandemic.

In that particular post, Buju shared a story that claimed a â€œgangâ€ is responsible for the major virus and diseases the world has experienced recently.

â€œHave a friend in Africa who spent all he had buying gm modified chicken that was deemed safe. All the chicken died, the same sequence of events unfolded across other African and Asian nations. Result H1N1 bird flue,â€ the posted read.

â€˜The same gang brought mosquitoes to eradicate other mosquitoes that were also gm modified, results moor malaria and the band plays on.â€

It continued; â€œNow that same gang is pushing YOU KNOW WHAT, what is I told you they own the patent for COVID19â€¦.â€

Banton captioned the post; â€œare you still sleeping???â€, a question he has been asking for a while now.

It is safe to say that many in his comments section did not get the reference or deliberately ignored it. If anything, they found his post amusing.

â€œThisŸ‘Ÿ¿!!! Watch some people run go play store and try download it Ÿ˜‚,â€ one fan commented.

â€œIs it available on Nokia 3310?,â€ another asked.

â€œSome ppl nave nuh storageŸ˜­,â€ someone added.