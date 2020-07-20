Buju Banton to appear on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Reggae legend Buju Banton will appear on

the Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah tomorrow, July 21.

The show, which is now aired remotely due to coronavirus protocols, will featured the Blessed artiste at 11:00 p.m./10:00 p.m. central time.

The announcement was made by the â€˜Gargamelâ€™ a short while ago on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram Tomorrow! Ÿ™Ÿ¿ @trevornoah @thedailyshowA post shared by Buju Banton (@bujuofficial) on Jul 20, 2020 at 5:25pm PDT

No details were given on his appearance on the show but fans of the Grammy Award winner are hoping for a performance by Banton, if not an interview.

Buju has been having quite the moment since his release from prison in late 2018.

Â The artiste is celebrating several career highs including the release of his recent albumÂ Upside Down 2020, the success of hisÂ latest singleÂ Blessed, and scoring the cover of the popularÂ Vibe Magazine, all within the past month and a half.