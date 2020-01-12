Buju Banton to be featured on Bad Boys 3 soundtrack

Fans looking forward to the upcoming Bad Boys movie are in for a treat as Jamaican reggae superstar Buju Banton will be featured on the soundtrack.

It seems Buju’s recent move to sign with Jay Z’s Roc Nation group allowed for the ‘Champion‘ singer to get a spot on the soundtrack which will be released on January 17 along with the movie.

Banton is set to join some other reggae singers who have also contributed to the movie franchise through song. Inner Circle’s Bad Boys is the title track for all three films and Diana King scored big with Shy Guy for the first film.

Also featuring on the soundtrack are the Black Eyed Peas, Rick Ross, Pitbull, Meek Mill, Jayden Smith among others.

This is the third and final film within the franchise and will see Martin Lawrence and Will Smith reprising their roles as police officers in the movie.