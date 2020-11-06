Buju Banton to release ‘Til Shiloh anniversary album in December

Buju Banton to release ‘Til Shiloh anniversary album in DecemberFriday, November 06, 2020
|
Veteran
artiste Buju Banton is revisiting his classic ‘Til Shiloh album with an anniversary edition to be released next
month.
The reggae-dancehall star shared the news yesterday with fans via his Instagram page,
“I present to you the #TilShiloh 25th Anniversary album with new never heard before songs,” his post was read. “Get a new track #ComeInnaTheDance when you Pre-Order tonight midnight! Album available Dec 18th on @islandrecords / @umgcatalog.”
The special edition comes three months after Banton received a gold certification plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), signifying sales of half a million units. The ceremony unfolded on his Youtube page with his producer-in-crime, Donovan Germain, and virtual UMG and RIAA representatives.
Banton’s announcement has caused several fans to reflect on the 1995 project.
“This album was/is everything,” singer Collie Buddz said.
“Greatest Reggae Album of All-time,” said another.
“The Best Album. I still have my original CD
Grew up on this album!!”
“Classic – remember going to buy that cd — reading all the lyrics. Thank you.”
‘Til Shiloh came three years after Banton’s dancehall tempo debut album, Mr Mention, and saw a significant change in brand. The Dickie deejay had adopted the Rastafari faith, and formed part of the Pan-african music movement led by acts like Garnett Silk, Everton Blender, Tony Rebel and Luciano. This was reflected throughout the album on songs like Untold Stories, Murderer, Not An Easy Road and ‘Til I’m Laid to Rest.
In July, Jamaican pop artiste Shaggy also reimagined an album, the 2000 Hot Shot classic (re-released as Hot Shot 2020) to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
