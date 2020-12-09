Buju Banton wins Best Reggae Act at MOBO Awards

Buju Banton wins Best Reggae Act at MOBO AwardsWednesday, December 09, 2020
|
Jamaican artiste
Buju Banton beat four other entertainers to be named ‘Best Reggae Act’ at this
year’s MOBO Awards.
The show was streamed live on YouTube today, December 9, and the Blessed artiste walked away as the winner. The other nominees in the category were Koffee, Lila Ike, Protoje and Popcaan.
After being named winner, Buju took to Instagram where he thanked his supporters.
“I thank the @moboawards committee, but most of all I thank everyone who has supported me and continues to support me,” he said.
“Let’s continue to allow music to do its job as the great healer, teacher, comforter and above all the restorative force that propels human beings to higher heights.”
Some of the other winners at the event were Burna Boy, who walked away as Best International Act, and WizKid who got Best African Act.
Other winners were Ella Mai, Nines, Mahalia, Jae5, Headie One and JME.
During the show that was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz, there were performances by the likes of H.E.R., Stylo G and Davido.
