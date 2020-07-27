Buju Banton wins Jamaica Festival Song Competition

Buju Banton has won the Jamaica Festival Song Competition for his I Am Jamaica entry.

Buju Banton, one of the competition’s early favourites, was announced the winner at last evening’s virtual final. He beat a field of nine other contestants to take the $3 million prize which he could donate to charity based on his comments afterwards.

The veteran reggae artiste said the Sunbeam Boys Home, which he works with, was the “true winner” of the evening.

Runners-up in the popular competition were Papa Michigan, who copped second with Jamaica Dance, and Sakina Deer who took third for We are Jamaica.

The event was staged virtually for the first time due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the winner being selected by public vote.

The competition has been held since 1966, with past winners including Toots and the Maytals, Eric Donaldson and Roy Rayon.

Earlier this year, at least one contestant voiced concern about the competition’s new format which saw more seasoned artistes entering after being sought out by the Culture Minister to help raise its profile.