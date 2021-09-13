Buju Banton’s daughter apologizes to LGBT community for using gay slur

Abihail Myrie, the daughter of veteran reggae artiste Buju Banton went on a Twitter rant recently in which she criticized measures being taken to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Interestingly, her thoughts were similar to those expressed by her father, and one user pointed it out; “chip nuh fly far from the block,” he tweeted.

But Myrie was quick with her response, “no it didnt at all. but u soon know wa else mever fly far. gwan run off yuh big dutty stinkin mouth b**tyman,” she said.

i am my father’s child— AB (@abihailmyrie_) September 10, 2021

But after facing backlash, she returned a day later to apologize.

“I know when Im wrong. And especially in the age of awareness where we are pushing for inclusivity and togetherness, Allowing myself to use a slur we have long past is wrong. And I shouldn’t have. But I’m jamaican before anything else. To the lgbt community, I apologize you all,” she tweeted.

She went on to explain that she was neither “provax or antivax”. but got angry when she saw the news that some business places were asking staff to take the vaccine or have a COVID-19 test weekly at their expense.

“How can you feel good knowing that if this week someone goes home their pay is cut because they have reservations about the vaccine? that’s bullying and everyday unu sidung yasso and bully each other. what about their families? what about their kids? they have people to feed,” she tweeted.

Right now the vaccinated are sitting high and mighty, and have turned their mouths at the unvaccinated-the ones they are trying to encourage. and you think cutting pay, shunning them out and ostracizing them is the way to do so?— AB (@abihailmyrie_) September 11, 2021

She asserts that taking the COVID-19 vaccine should be a personal choice.

“I love my people. I truly do. and chastising one another for the personal decisions we choose to make is outright plain and simple wrong. Taking the vaccine is right in your book but if it is not so in a next man’s; who are you to judge?”