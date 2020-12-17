Buju Banton’s ‘Til Shiloh’ album to be re-released tonight

In a few hours, fans will be able to access the 25th-anniversary re-release of Buju Banton’s album legendary album Til Shiloh.

Deemed a collectors’ edition, the effort drops at midnight on Thursday and will be available through Island Records and UMe. Fans, however, have been given the opportunity to pre-order the highly anticipated project.

The album is expected to bring something new for fans, such as the remix for the track Not An Easy Road, and they will hear new material like Come Inna The Dance.

This follows the 2020 release of Upside Down, Buju’s first album since being incarcerated. The album has been nominated for a Grammy Award.